Six parties unregistered

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

CANDIDATES who contest the general election under the banner of unregistered political parties will be regarded as independents, an official says.

Integrity of Political Parties and Candidate Commission Funding-Disclosure director John Bishop said intending candidates were filling in Form 29 under the banner of six unregistered political parties.

“We have received reports that there are certain candidates filling in the Form 29 saying they are from a political party,” he said.

“I think there are six political parties that have emerged without being registered with the commission.

“Candidates endorsed by these unregistered parties will be declared as independents.”

Bishop said 45 political parties had registered to contest the election.

Their names will be published in the media so that voters are aware of them.

Bishop said 37 parties had been de-registered after their executives failed to comply with the Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (Olippac).

Meanwhile, Bishop said they were monitoring some political parties which had not complied with the Olippac.

“They will be put on notice after the elections,” he said.

The writ for the elections will be signed and issued tomorrow by the Governor-General Bob Dadae.

