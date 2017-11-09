Six sports to kick off after opening

SIX sports out of 21 codes will start their competition at the PNG Games straight after the official opening on Nov 18.

The sports are body-building, beach volleyball, soccer, touch, dart and rugby league 9s.

The hockey competition starts on Nov 20.

According to competition schedules handed by PNG Games sports director John Susuve, nines would be the first sport to declare their winners.

The nines competition will run from Nov 20-23 at the Humphrey Stadium, formerly Kimbe Rugby League Oval.

Beach volleyball (women) and hockey will decide their winners on Nov 24. The winners in men’s beach volleyball will be declared the next day.

Cricket which will have a three-day competition from Nov 23 to 25 at John Maneke Stadium and will be the third sport to declare its winners.

Touch football will stage its competition at the Kulungi Sports field.

On day 2 of the competition, Susuve said, AFL, boxing, basketball and karate will start their competitions at the renamed Muthuvel Stadium (formerly San Remo).

Susuve said a total of 21 sports which had attracted men’s and women’s teams, had been confirmed on the programme.

Judo, an exhibition sport, will do its demonstrations on Friday and Saturday.

Athletics, netball, women’s rugby 7s and golf start in the second week.

Susuve said soccer, volleyball and darts would likely to play throughout the two-week competition with their finals set for Dec 1.

He said these were the schedule drawn by the organising committee on which date a certain sport would start and finish, for the participants information.

Susuve added that he was looking forward to all provinces attending and takeing part in all 21 sports.

