Six villages in Western engage in poultry project

SIX villages in Western will supply Tabubil, Bige and Kiunga with more than three million eggs and 26,000 broiler chicken annually through a project initiated by the Ok Tedi Development Foundation.

The OTDF engaged Israeli agro-business company Innovative Agro Industries to implement the project.

The six villages are Atemkit, Finalbin, Bultem, Kavorabip, Migalsimbip, and Wangbin.

The launching of the Mount Fubilan Agro-Industries poultry project was held on Wednesday at the OTDF agriculture centre in Tabubil.

Chicken sheds, feed mills and other facilities will be built there.

The project is expected to generate revenue for the villagers from the sale of eggs and live chicken.

The project has gained a lot of interest from the villagers, especially women.

OTDF chief executive officer Ian Middleton said: “This is an excellent agribusiness opportunity for the mine villages given their lack of arable land.”

It has a committed technical partner in IAI. The Star Mountain Women’s Association has contributed 20 per cent of the funding.

It has bound the mine village communities together for the first time.

The project will cost K7 million with funding coming from the Village Planning Committee (60 per cent), SMWA (20 per cent) and IAI (20 per cent).

IAI chairman and executive director Ilan Weiss said the company was committed to partnering with Papua New Guineans and making the project a success.

