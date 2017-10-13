Six years and still waiting for a title

I AM having a difficult time trying to understand the whole process of getting a title from National Housing Corporation (NHC).

My parents, who live outside Port Moresby, have been waiting for their title for nearly six years.

While waiting, we continue to read about corruption and poor customer within NHC.

It will be good if NHC can publicise, so that we can all know, the process of acquiring a title.

NHC should be proactive and transparent and help people understand what they should do.

Concerned citizen

