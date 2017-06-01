Skilled health staff needed

By OGIA MIAMEL

HEALTH workers need up-skilling to attend to complicated pregnancy cases, according to Obstetrics and Gynecology Society of PNG president Dr Mary Bagita.

Bagita said it could reduce the number of women who died from birth complications.

She said many rural health facilities needed skilled birth attendants – trained people, community health workers, midwives and doctors.

“Health workers make up the largest cadre of health workers and are trained in a short period of time,” she said.

“Up-skilling those on the essentials of pregnancy care will go a long way while awaiting the training of more midwives.

“Banning home births and making it compulsory for women to deliver in a health facility will not reduce maternal mortality rates.

“We all know that there are many reasons why women die from pregnancy-related causes.

“Therefore, by just delivering in a health facility is not the answer to reducing the maternal mortality rate in PNG.”

She was responding to the Government’s plan to stop women from giving birth at home and make it compulsory to deliver in proper healthy facilities. Doctors and nurses in the reproductive health division in December formulated the National Safe Childbirth Policy.

“National Safe Childbirth Policy was presented to National Executive Council in the March session of Parliament,” Bagita said.

“It is a comprehensive document outlining all the different approaches to reduce mortality rate.”

She said some of the important points were the improvement of health facilities, attitude of staff, cultural taboos and transportation.

