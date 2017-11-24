Sloppy police work causes sex case to be dismissed

By ALPHONSE PORAU

FIVE more cases have been dismissed by the court because police failed to complete files to be served on the accused people.

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Cosmas Bidar has dismissed attempted-rape charges against Mathew Jonah, and stealing charges against Vivian Willie, Roselyn Ara, Joyce George and Sila Attara.

Bidar told the court that police stations in Port Moresby, except for Boroko, had been failing to complete their files. Sometimes they were slow in submitting their files, he said.

“Many cases from the 6-Mile police station do not come on time and sometimes they are very slow compared to the Boroko police station,” Bidar said.

Bidar said he had taken into account the provisions of the constitutions where people charged with an offence should be dealt with within a reasonable time.

He said three months were more than enough time for police to complete their files.

Prosecutor Polon Koniu agreed that cases, especially minor ones, dealt with by the other police stations were not served on time.

“Not only 6-Mile, we also have Badili, Port Moresby, Waigani, Gerehu and sometimes Hohola police stations that do not complete files on minor cases,” Koniu said.

“That is the reason cases dare ismissed after three months.”

Like this: Like Loading...