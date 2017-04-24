Slow start for West New Britain nominations

NOMINATIONS for the three seats in West New Britain got off to a slow start at the weekend with only three nominations.

The first to nominate on Friday was Independent candidate Pyare Pain contesting the Talasea open seat followed by another candidate Reine, Riemann, for the same seat

First runner-up in the 2012 elections for the regional seat, Chris Lagisa, was the first to be nominated for the seat on Saturday.

Nominations are yet to be received from the candidates contesting the Kandrian-Gloucester open.

A total of 40 candidates are contesting the Talasea seat, with 20 candidates for the provincial seat and 21 for the Kandrian-Gloucester open electorate.

Nominations are being received at the Independence Park booths.

Provincial returning officer and election manager Emily Kelton said a grand-stand was erected at Independence Park.

Kelton will look after the regional seat while the returning officer for Talasea is Martin Linge and for Kandrian-Gloucester Roland Paponurea, with 12 assistant returning officers.

