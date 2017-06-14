Small boat owners warned of windy conditions

THE National Maritime Safety Authority has warned small boat owners and operators to observe safety measures during the current windy conditions.

Chief executive officer Paul Paul Unas issued the reminder after a banana boat capsized off Port Moresby on Saturday, leaving three persons missing.

A 32-year-old national was rescued.

He told authorities that the boat capsized at about 6pm but

could not confirm where it happened.

They had set out for Fisherman Island.

The alarm was raised when they failed to return to the Royal Papua Yacht Club by Sunday.

The club reported that there was no radio communication with the boat for notification of its departure.

It is understood that the Joint Rescue Coordinating Centre Australia and the Papua New Guinea Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre are jointly searching the area.

Unas said small boat owners, operators and passengers in the maritime provinces must exercise some responsibility and comply with sea safety measures including not overloading, carrying extra

fuel and not travelling in bad weather.

“These (regulations) apply to all operators and passengers. If anyone is caught breaching the Small Craft Act, penalties will be applied accordingly.”

Penalties include a maximum prison term of 10 years or a fine of K500,000 in cases where there is death or injury.

