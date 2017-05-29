Small business activities boom

SMALL business activities in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, have bloomed overnight with the 2017 national election.

Cathy Paulus, from Enga, who moved to Mt Hagen with her family, said that with the election taking place her small betel nut business has grown.

“People are busy with following candidates around town to collect fast cash but for me and my family the election has motivated us to make small businesses.

“The election has had a good impact in our buai marketing business.”

Paulus said as a Papua New Guinean she knew the importance and the need for betel nut.

“While people are campaigning, we are busy selling betel nuts to make money, as elections in the Highlands is always a good thing for small businesses.”

