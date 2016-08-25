Small business sectgor must be controlled by us

PAPUA New Guineans becoming spectators in our own land especially in local economic sector.

The small businesses should be reserved for out citizens to at least generate some form of income to improve their living standards.

However, our local economy is being dominated by foreigners, especially Asians.

Small businesses like tucker shops, mini supermarkets, second hand clothing, security firms, waste management, landscaping and beautification, small constructions in civil and buildings and many others should be reserved for only locals to participate.

Foreign Investors should only be allowed in big investments.

Foreigners should be stopped from invading our local and informal sector economy which narrows our people’s chance of entry into the market and participate.

It’s sad to see locals becoming slaves to foreigners especially in Asian owned shops and are paid even below the minimum wage level.

This injustice must not continue and the Government needs to protect our local economy for our people.

Laws protecting the local economy, including the informal sector, need to be reviewed and enforced to protect small businesses.

There needs to be easy and accessible systems in place where local people can get bank loans to start up small businesses and participate in economic activities. Foreigners entering PNG to invest in different sectors or industries need to be screened properly to ensure their entry do not affect local markets and marginalises our small business people.

Let’s protect our people’s interests in the small business sector.

Concerned Citizen, Via email