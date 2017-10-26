Small business vital, says Mori

SMALL and medium enterprises are the backbone of the economy which have often been left out in economic development plans, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Wera Mori says.

He launched the logo and website of the Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation (SMEC) in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

Mori said his department would be working with the SMEC to empower entrepreneurs to be self-sufficient and create a strong manufacturing and industrial base.

He said the government wanted to see people participating in the economy.

Mori said the SMEC was an important driver in economic growth and that in due course, mechanisms would be developed to ensure that people were assisted to create businesses.

