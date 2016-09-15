Small businesses back minister

SMALL business owners in Bulolo have welcomed the announcement by Trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru regarding the distribution of K1million to all districts.

Bulolo business representative Aron Akui told a meeting of small shop operators this week that the SME sector in Bulolo would follow up with the district administration on the K1m funding.

“We will check with our district administration in Bulolo on our share of the SME funding from the Government,” he said.

“If the K1 million SME funding for Bulolo had been released to the district, then we want the administration to explain to us whether they have received the funding and when they will disburse the SME funds to all the licensed shop owners in Bulolo.”

