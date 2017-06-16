Small craft owners urged to take note of winds warnings

SMALL craft operators operating along the coastal areas of Morobe have been warned to take precautions following strong winds warnings issued by the National Weather Services (NWS) three weeks ago.

Provincial disaster coordinator Charlie Masange issued this reminder yesterday following a boating mishap between Finschhafen and Sialum recently when a dinghy carrying four people capsized.

The body of one of the victims was found a few days later while another is yet to be located.

Masange said the coastal areas of the province and especially the Vitiaz Strait were experiencing strong winds and rough seas.

“We have told boat operators many times that they have to be cautious of their safety when traveling out at sea,” Masange said.

“This time of the year, places like the Vitiaz Strait will be experiencing rough seas and strong winds.

“I urge all small craft operators to take precautions when traveling.

“The Small Crafts Act is already in place and any operator who fails to observe it will be dealt with,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...