Do small things right by taking ownership: MP

Ijivitari MP Richard Masere has challenged the people of Northern to “walk the talk and not to sit and talk” if they want to see change in their communities.

He made this remark during a clean-a-thon carried out in Popondetta town last week Friday.

“If we want to see change – we have to do the small things right by taking ownership,” Masere said.

He said for too long people have sat and did nothing about the heaps of rubbish in the town and market areas but often complained on social media.

“So I had decided to take the lead as the responsible person by taking ownership to clean my town and educate our people to take pride in keeping it clean also.”

It is hoped that this initiative would change the image of Popondetta and create a friendly and peaceful environment for business and attract tourists and visitors.

“Oro Bay port, Girua airport and Popondetta town are the first entry points into Oro, therefore we have to set a remarkable impression that will leave our visitors with something good to think about.

“Instead of just talking about it, let’s do it ourselves to keep our town clean – it is our pride.”

The town clean-up campaign is an initiative of MP Masere and will involve cleaning up the town for free once every month.

The clean-up which was supported by the business community in Popondetta.

Like this: Like Loading...