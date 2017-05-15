Be smart, research your candidates before casting your ballot

Election is the time where a candidate is given the mandate by the people to represent them as the driver of change through various aspects of electoral development.

In the 2017election many elites have put their hands up to be the saviour of their electorate and the country.

Many have produced pamphlets and brochures outlining their policies in the English language and the policies are very touching indeed to those who can read but to those were illiterate I wonder how they would understand.

Most of the elite candidates also do not have any form of attachments in terms of assisting their people in any form as basis of creating relationship in the last five years leading up to this election.

As elites, they did not play any part to assist their electorate to access better health, road, and water, agricultural and educational services.

Suddenly, they just turn up in their respective electorate during this election to get the people to vote for them.

Most of such candidates do not experience the day to day hardship the people face.

People must carefully do a back ground check to see, if children of such candidates attend the school in the electorate.

If the candidates and their family resides in the city and have been accessing better services then how would they understand the hardship the people back at the electorate faces daily?

Voters please use your wisdom and assess each candidate properly before casting your votes.

Trinake Bond

Mt Hagen

Like this: Like Loading...