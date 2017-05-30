SME owners urged to participate in Papua LNG project

SMALL to medium enterprises have been advised to learn from the PNG LNG project to fully capitalise on opportunities in the Papua LNG project.

Bank of South Pacific Group chief executive officer Robin Fleming advised the small to medium enterprises to meet standards required by multinational companies involved in the Papua LNG project.

He said the multi-million kina project had areas where small to medium enterprises could participate in.

“And BSP would fully support them for such opportunities,” he said.

“I think everyone needs to learn from the experiences of the PNG LNG to better prepare for the upcoming Papua LNG. Many will benefit from the project.”

He said they should prepare themselves for the contractual perquisites, prequalification required for large multinationals such as Exxon Mobil, Total and Oil Search.

“We certainly will be ready in terms of direct preparedness.

“So if we use the PNG LNG as an example, they have specific areas for small to medium enterprises to go into and give them some guidance on what the relative standards are going to be.”

