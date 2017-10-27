SMEC gives K30,000 to host expo

THE Small and Medium Enterprises Cooperation has given K30,000 to UniQ Media for the entrepreneur expo to be held next month.

The cheque was given by SMEC chairman Michael Mel to UniQ Media’s co-founder and director Peggy Maha. The Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industry Wera Mori was also present at the launching of the SMEC logo and website on Tuesday in Port Moresby.

Mel said the small business industry in PNG was an emerging presence in the business landscape.

It plays a significant role in the national economy by providing goods and services, creating job opportunities, developing regional economies and communities as well as pushing competition in the market and offering innovation.

Maha thanked the SMEC board and minister for supporting the initiative and said the idea of an expo was considered after UniQ Media’s own struggle to get itself started.

It realised that starting up a new business was not easy.

Maha said the expo was an avenue to drive awareness on entrepreneurship and to bring together PNG-owned small businesses (or aspiring businesses) and connecting them to service providers.

“This year’s expo is expected to bring more than 40 locally-owned small businesses together,” he said.

“They will display their products and services such as florists, trekking tour operators, essential oil experts and event management consultants.”

Like this: Like Loading...