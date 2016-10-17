Smith puts shoes on women for World Cup challenge

FORMER Eastern Highlands governor and businessman Malcom Smith Kela went to the aid of the PNG Under-20 Women’s World Cup soccer team with K5000 to purchase boots.

He presented the cheque to the squad on Friday during the team’s training session at the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Goroka.

Smith Kela expressed disappointment at the lack of support towards the team by the Sports Ministry and the national football association.

“There is no way the sports minister or senior management in Port Moresby associate with the team; they have contributed nothing,” he said.

He said he would continue to support the team in any possible way before the team left for Port Moresby to play in the World Cup.

PNG U20 women’s coach Lisa Coles and team manger Cathy Agunam thanked Smith Kela and Goroka Grammar School, NSI, Pacific Helicopters and Pacific Gardens Hotel for supporting them while in camp in Goroka.

Related