Smokers start young: Study

ABOUT 10 per cent of Papua New Guinean males started smoking when they were 15 years old, and half when they were 20.

More than 40 per cent of them smoke an average of three cigarettes a day.

These were among the findings made by the PNG Institute of Medical Research from an interview of about 8,500 men last year.

It said that according to the World Health Organisation, tobacco use is the leading cause of deaths in developed nations.

In developing countries, it is a growing problem and contributes to various diseases.

The institute noted that the Government has introduced new laws and changes in tobacco tax through a Tobacco Control Bill but says more needs to be done.

It said that more research was also necessary to help policy-makers address the problem and to reduce tobacco use by 30 per cent by the year 2030.

Elaborating on the study, the institute said men who had higher education were more likely to smoke more cigarettes per day than those with lower education.

It found that only one out of every five would try to quit smoking and only one out of 15 would succeed.

Even with non-smokers, 60 per cent of the men interviewed said they were exposed to secondhand smoke at home.

