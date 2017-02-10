Smoking, chewing ‘risky’

CHEWING of betel nut and tobacco use among both men and women in Papua New Guinea are the main risk factors for developing oral cancer, according to World Health Organisation country representative Dr Pieter van Maaren.

He said this during World Cancer Day on February 4.

“In Papua New Guinea, we must turn the lens on two of the most important local risk factors for cancer, namely chewing of betel nut and tobacco use,” Dr Maaren said.

“The incidence of oral cancer is rising, primarily caused by the chewing of betel nut with the associated mustard and lime. “Combined with tobacco use, the risk of developing oral cancer further increases.”

He said evidences showed that tobacco use caused cancer of which lung cancer is the most common form and when diagnosed late the chances of survival from oral and lung cancer were minimal.

“We can all work on prevention, stop tobacco use and stop chewing betel nut. Next is early diagnosis, to enable radical and effective treatment. Together, let’s beat cancers.”

He said to reduce the risk of cancer people should not smoke, be physically active, enjoy a healthy diet, limit your alcohol intake and avoid too much sun.

“Also breastfeeding reduces a mother’s cancer risk, reduce indoor and outdoor air pollution and vaccinate your children,” he said.

Dr. Maaren said it is important to take part in organised cancer screening programmes.

“Prevention is better than cure.”

