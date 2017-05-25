Smoking risk to heart: Doctor

By OGIA MIAMEL

SMOKING is the biggest risk factor in most heart diseases, says a specialist doctor.

The Pacific International Hospital cardiologist and medical director Dr Suresh Ventika explained that nicotine goes into the blood streams and over time blocks the heart which leads to heart attack and other coronary heart diseases.

“Nicotine causes damage everywhere from your brain to the veins in your legs. But to the heart, it’s the biggest single damaging factor,” Ventika said.

“When you also have diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, it makes everything worse.

“Nicotine acts by itself and it acts along with other factors to make it worse.

“For example, if you are a physically inactive person, if you are a heavy drinker, those factors make it worse.”

He urged young people to get involved in sports to keep their bodies fit and healthy.

“I would say smoking is a habit that you acquire when your physical activity comes down. Players will never smoke. It will affect their football, rugby, swimming or sprinting,” he said.

“Increasing physical activity somehow takes you off smoking because you know smoking is affecting the capacity to play well.

“So an increase in physical activity is the natural way to control smoking. Find means and ways to introduce more activity into your life so you will smoke less.”

