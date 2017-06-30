Smooth polling for Raicoast

DESPITE lack of security personals, polling has proceeded smoothly in the Raicoast district of Madang, according to Returning Officer (RO) Cherubim Lai.

Lai said polling has gone well despite few minor problems and he hoped polling would end well next week as scheduled.

“There is a conflict going on at Nayudo however we are using preventive measures to avoid getting caught in the conflict,” Lai said.

Our polling team would be airlifted over the conflict zone to conduct polling.

“Raicoast has four local level government,” Lai said. “All the polling teams are in three local level governments now.

“The last three teams for Raicoast Rural were airlifted there by helicopter today,” he said.

Lai told The National that his polling teams throughout the district have reported that many eligible voters’ names were not updated.

He said Common Roll update was a major issue not only in Raicoast but other districts as well.

“This is a major issue here however most other RO’s from other districts also shared similar problems,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...