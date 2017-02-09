Snow Pass eco-lodge to benefit locals

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE Snow Pass Eco-Lodge in the Usino-Bundi electorate of Madang will be opened this month, according to founder Vincent Kumura.

He is looking forward to the opening and the launching of the Kumura Foundation on Saturday, Feb 18 at Snow Pass, Bundi.

Kumura said the lodge was located at Snow Pass offering a 360 degree panoramic view with untouched vegetation and is ideal for bird watching. The area is a major transit point for migrating birds.

“I held talks with the genuine landowners and told them that it would be a community impact project to help themselves through employment and other benefits to which they were happy and gave the piece of land,” he said

“After that, I registered Snow Pass Eco-Lodge with the IPA (Investment Promotion Authority) and served them a copy of it during our meeting. Then, I brought in an Irish architect to scope and develop the initial concept site plan,” he said.

He said support from the local government and the PNGTPA did never eventuated.

Kumura said in June 2014, the first eco-friendly mountain cabin was built within two weeks.

“We never thought we would be getting a diverse group of tourists when we first started.

“Since then, we’ve received 14 international tourists including numerous local tourists and our Facebook page received a four star. For starters, that is very good.”

