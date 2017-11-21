Soccer comp delayed for compliance checks

THE PNG Games soccer competition will start when all Fifa requirements are met by the host organising committee, says competition manager Simon Koima.

He said the venues were not ready to stage matches which were due to kick off yesterday.

Soccer is to be played at Kapore Stadium (men) and the PNGFA-built Gigo Soccer Academy on the outskirts of Kimbe.

The Hoskins Oval was supposed to host the men’s competition, but due to the distance, it was shifted to Kapore.

The National visited all the satellite venues and most of them were not meeting the international federation’s requirements to host the competition.

It is understood that toilets and the marking of the venues were not ready which forced Koima to delay the competition by a day, possibly two.

“I don’t want to delay the competition more than two days. Tomorrow will be the last day for the LOC and the PNG Games Council to tell us if the soccer competition is going to be played at

the PNG Games or not,” Koima said.

Madang, who are defending champions, arrived yesterday afternoon and will surely be still the team to beat.

Koima said 14 teams including Southern Highlands had entered the compettion.

Other provinces include Manus, Madang, Eastern Highlands, NCD, Morobe, Milne Bay, East Sepik, East New Britain, Bougainville, Chimbu, Central,

Northern and hosts West New Britain.

Like this: Like Loading...