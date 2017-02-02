Soccer fest reels in 48 teams

By LARRY ANDREW

THE Morobe Soccer Festival in Lae next month has attracted 48 teams so far, according to tournament coordinator Alex Toki.

Speaking to The National earlier in the week, Toki said 34 men’s and 14 women’s teams had been confirmed for the week-long football fest.

Nevertheless, he was confident the number would increase to 50 as the invitations were still open.

The Feb 6-12 tournament will be staged at the Lae Football Association (LFA) Park.

So far, teams from Lae city, Huon Gulf, Nawaeb and even from the Highlands region in Chimbu had registered.

Toki said teams from areas like Tsilitsili in Lower Watut, Wampit, and Gabensis in Wampar local level government, Asini, Buakap, Busama (Salamaua LLG), Hobu (Lower Nabak, Nawaeb), and Wau had shown interest to be part of the tournament.

“These areas will be sending in their men’s and women’s side for a piece of the K14,000 prize money on offer,’ Toki said.

“The men’s and women’s champions get K3000 each.”

Registration for the teams is now open till Monday (Feb 6) and team managers assembled at LFA Park on Monday for a brief meeting with the sponsor.

