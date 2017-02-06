Soccer politics doing more bad than good

THE current state of soccer politics between the Chung and Kapi-Natto factions is doing more damage to the beautiful game that thousands of people follow in this country.

PNGFA under David Chung is to be blamed for what has happened.

Why is Chung using all sorts of ways to stay in power?

He should have allowed all member associations to take part in the last congress in Kimbe.

As he has done in using his position in the PNGFA he has now used his authority at the OFC level to suspend Hekari UFC.

For the Kapi-Natto faction it is a lesson learnt that sometimes things are better done quietly than running to the media all the time to make your intentions known which can have negative outcomes.

No matter how good one’s intention is the damage done can be great that it will take time

and wasteful resources to fix at times.

Now the saddest part in this ugly fight between the two factions is that football in this country is now destined for worse and is likely to lose big time if nothing is done sooner than later to rectify and a solution is found to put the matter to rest and bring back the development of the code on the road to success.

Do not kill the progress already being made. Football is bigger and far more important than any individual.

PNGFA’s invitation for the other faction at this time cannot be taken lightly.

Dimirit Mileng is making a mockery of himself and PNGFA on the advice of Chung.

If need be democratic process must be allowed to take place in order for a fresh election of a president to take place.

If nothing happens this ongoing saga should be reported to FIFA

to take action against the incumbent president and his administration.

Also, there is no need for two separate national competitions. For the greater good of the code in this country this ugly situation must be solved immediately to allow all registered local associations to be part of one national football association only.

The suspension of Hekari UFC for the O-League was not a surprise to many followers of the beautiful game.

We knew it was coming knowing well that Chung was at the helm of OFC as well as the PNGFA. See the similarities?

A person in authority will use every possible loophole in his capacity to get his way and this is exactly what is happening now.

We the supporters of football only want to see the game progress to the next level, not ugly politics like what is happening.

S. Sisiwan

NCD

