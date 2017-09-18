Soccer refs complete development course

By ISAAC LIRI

FIFTEEN referees from the Port Moresby Soccer Association completed a four-day development course officiated by the PNG Football Association last week.

They were updated on new FIFA laws through the Laws of the Game booklet for 2017 and 2018.

PNGFA referee development officer Job Minan said the course was a first of its kind to help up-skill their level of refereeing.

“These referees who attended the course are new referees. They have refereed but haven’t attended a course yet. So they have gone through this course to be familiar with the basics,” Minan said.

“We haven’t presented the referees their certificates yet but we will carry out some assessments during matches and then award them their certificates.

“We want to see them apply what they have learnt from the course. We want to see them master the technical things involved with refereeing.”

Minan said the course would expand to Lae and other centres as well and would depend on interest from associations.

Course participant John Mark Burae was delighted to attend saying the course provided vital first-hand information for referees.

“The course taught us to understand the laws of the game back to front and apply them during a match,” Burae said.

