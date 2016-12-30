Soccer schism

PAPUA New Guinea soccer faces uncertain times with a breakaway association set to be a reality in 2017.

The move is being headed by John Kapi Natto, a long-time soccer stalwart and presidential candidate of the PNG Football Association, whose attempts at mounting a challenge to incumbent David Chung was thwarted by the suspension of his Hekari association last month, sidelining the 53-year-old.

His challenge in 2012 was also unsuccesful after the PNGFA suspended the associations that were backing him.

That was the last straw for the Southern Highlander, whose Hekari United club has been the country’s most successful team in the semi-professional National Soccer League since its inception in 2006.

Fans will see the birth of new football association which promises to deliver football direct to the grassroots level.

The formation of the new association follows the election of Chung for a fourth term in dubious circumstances at the PNGFA congress in Kimbe on Wednesday.

Member associations are clearly frustrated with Chung’s manoeuvring and his use of the PNGFA statutes to control the rising chorus of dissent against his leadership.

Kapi Natto, who disputed Chung’s election, said with the support of the 12 associations, he would incorporate the new football association in the New Year and start a separate competition.

“I have put my hand up to lead the new association after tolerating Chung’s administration for the last 12 years,” Kapi Natto said.

The creation of the new national football association would mean a separate semi-professional league.

Kapi Natto said he was upset with the manner that PNGFA had conducted its congress when there was clearly that there is no quorum.

“PNGFA has violated its own statutes and was never compliant with what they preached to their member associations,” he said.

Those 12 associations who have endorsed the formation of the new associations are LFA, Lahi, NCDPSSA, Hekari, Manus, Bougainville, Wabag, Mendi, Goroka, Tabubil, Madang and Koupa.

Also at the meeting on Wednesday night, all 12 presidents agreed to give their consent to Kapi Natto to pursue the matter in the court, challenging the validility of the election.

Attempts to contact Chung and his secretary general Dimirit Mileng were unsuccessful.

