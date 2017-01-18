Social club in Tabubil expanding

A SOCIAL club in the mining township of Tabubil, Western has been expanding over the years to benefit its 400-plus members.

Gazebo Club President Akolo Kotange said some new changes include a kaibar, children’s playground and restaurant among others.

Without disclosing the value of the investments, Kotange added that a new Chinese restaurant would be opened within the Gazebo premises.

He also said Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) has been supportive and helped with maintenance of the social club over the years.

The club’s membership comprises mostly of OTML employees and contractors, Tabubil residents and locals.

Kotange noted that Gazebo’s membership dropped significantly by around 100 between 2015 and 2016.

He attributed the decrease to changes made by the miner during the drought period.

Providing an insight on Gazebo, Kotange said, “We have no single shareholder, mainly run by members of the club.

“This year we have 400-plus members, 500-plus in previous years.

“The club aims to entertain locals, residents, contractors and employees of OTML.

“We normally organise dart competitions and snooker competitions for members, and bring in local artists to perform at Gazebo.”

The Gazebo Club had its annual meeting in Tabubil last Friday and elected its executives. Kotange was re-elected president, Kelly Kesawe was elected as vice president and Madaha Doriga as treasurer.

