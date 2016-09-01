Social media threat lands man in court

A SOUTHERN Highlands man who allegedly threatened to kill the prime minister will appear before the Waigani Committal Court next Monday.

Michael Ambrose, 41, from Yungili village in Pangia, was charged with issuing threats to kill Prime Minister Peter O’Neill after allegedly posting threats on Facebook.

Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar adjourned the matter after police filed submissions in reply to the submission Ambrose made earlier on.

According to police briefs, it was alleged that between, April 1 to May 8, Ambrose entered a Facebook page called Pangia District Development Forum and exchange comments with friends.

It was alleged that he issued threats to kill the Prime Minister and Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill. It was reported to police.

He adjourned the case to Sept 12.

Related