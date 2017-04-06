Social media users pay respect to Grand Chief

AFTER the special farewell in Parliament for Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare on Tuesday, many young people changed their Facebook profile pictures with that of his image.

It shows their appreciation of what the Grand Chief did to this country so that we can the sovereign nation that we are today.

I am also convinced to change my profile picture to show my love and appreciation of what he did for my country.

I think PNG owes Sir Michael, the founding father who changed our country’s destiny.

My love for you will never cease and you’ll always be remembered.

Nelson Pip

UPNG, Waigani

