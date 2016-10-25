Social media the way to go

SOCIAL media recruitment seems promising. It can solve many issues, find many job applicants, solve our issues with talents and it can build the competitive advantage. Sadly, many organisations do not realise its benefits. They are not just attractive enough. Their target audiences are not present in social media. But these companies have the opportunity to build large networks of followers who are willing to spread messages and corporate news. The small companies have no audience. They have to find their recruitment niches. They need to build the competitive advantage. Then they can be successful in the social recruitment.

Jonathan Karato, Via email