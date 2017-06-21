Society calls for more specialists in anaesthesiology

THE PNG Society of Anaesthesiology is encouraging medical students to specialise in this branch of medicine as there was very small number of anaesthetists in the country.

Association president Dr Nora Dai said: “For the vast majority of surgical work they need anaesthesia. They cut and we are the ones who make surgery possible, we are the ones who provide the sleep and the environment conducive for them to do their surgery.

“Anaesthetists are very much unknown in the sense that they are covert or hidden, usually in the operation theatres and in the intensive care unit, because we deal with unconscious patients, people on ventilators, people who are heavily drugged.”

She said currently they have 30 anaesthetists in the country who play an important role in making all surgeries possible.

She said according to a World Health Organisation report in 2015 out of about 330 million surgeries done annually, six per cent of them were in low to middle income countries, hence the PNG Medical Society was working towards drafting a policy on safe surgery and anaesthesia for PNG.

“We don’t have a policy that’s why we don’t get funding. There are a lot of people who miss out on surgery and in a timely and affordable manner,” Dai said.

“By the time people get to surgery it’s too late and we don’t get to do surgery. The outcome is also little bit worse if the arrival is late. Now we got 80 per cent of people living outside in rural areas.

“We need to access them but because we don’t have funding and it’s not on the plan, we need to capture that in the next plan that’s going to come up in 2020 onwards.”

