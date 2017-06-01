Society donates Bibles to hospital to help patients recover

THE Gideons Bible Society in Lae donated over 50 Bibles to Angau Memorial Hospital last week as part of their community programme to spread the word of God

Mogia Dom, a Gideon brother from the Gideon’s International Lae Campus, donated the Bibles to the cancer, TB and children’s wards at the hospital

He said during the donation that the Bibles would help to spread the word of God and would also help patients in their recovery.

“The vision of Gideon’s International is spreading God’s message and the gospel through giving, sharing and witnessing the word of God,” he said.

Mogia explained that this was not the first time for the society to donate the Bibles to the hospital.

“In the previous years we have been donating Bibles to the hospital and we will continue to donate in the coming years.”

He said God has a plan for humans to share his word and practice his love for others.

Mogia said they were looking forward to continue his work by sharing his word.

