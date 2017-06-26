Society gives new book on tropical and marine species to UPNG

By Jessica Koae

THE Pacific has incredible shark and sting ray biodiversity and PNG in particular may be a hotspot of sub diversity, according to an official.

One of these species is a large sting ray found in the waters of Gulf and the Fly River.

The president of the Oceania Chondrichthyan Society, Andrew Chin, said this while presenting copies of a new book on tropical and marine species of the world to the University of Papua New Guinea library last week.

He said the book titled Rays of the World was a very important reference guide for Papua New Guinea students and researches working on rays which are still poorly studied compared to sharks and other fishes (skates, rays, and chimaeras).

“We are giving about 20 of these new books to the UPNG students and we hope that the university will come to be part of this project by doing further research on the rays,” he said.

Chin added that the publication was also available on the internet and developing countries could download PDF copies of it.

Other libraries in the Pacific would also be issued the book.

He added that the Pacific held incredible shark and ray biodiversity, and Papua New Guinea in particular may be a hotspot for valuable biological diversity. He said the new publication has about 800 pages that contained information on about 131 marine species which all have different scientific names.

“The book promotes education, conservation, build emphasis on capacity building, sustainable utilisation of natural resources and thus provide a medium for the exchange of information and ideas among those studying chondrichthyan fishes,” he said.

The acting UPNG vice-chancellor, Vincent Malaibe, thanked the OCS for providing the book for the students and hoped to maintain relationship with them in the future.

He also challenged the OCS that although they have explored the seas and found out about the rays of the world, Papua New Guinea, the land of the unexpected, still has a lot more species out there that were yet to be discovered.

Like this: Like Loading...