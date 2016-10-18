SOEs inclusion to group welcomed

TREASURY Minister Patrick Pruaitch has welcomed the inclusion of State-owned entities in the PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Multi-Stakeholder Group.

He called for a strong partnership in the implementation of the EITI standards in the country.

He chaired the first PNGEITI MSG meeting in Madang recently.

EITI Secretariat head Lucas Alkan highlighted the importance of political leadership, ownership and support at the ministerial level as critical to ensuring the successful implementation of EITI in PNG and in ensuring that the EITI Report recommendations are implemented.

“I would like to acknowledge the presence of representatives from Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited and MRDC and thanked these SOEs for responding positively to his request to join the PNGEITI MSG.”

