Soft drink company reports increased earnings in 2016

COCA-Cola Amatil says increased earnings for its operations in 2016 was due to effective cost management and a quality product range.

General manager Somu Bhattacharya told The National that the positive result was followed by sustained growth in the company’s operations this year.

“As a major industry in PNG, Coca-Cola Amatil directly employs more than 700 permanent staff with over 2600 dependents and indirect employment flows from our 12,600 customers,” he said.

“Through our operation, we are supporting and strengthening other industries such as ocean and transport freight, media and advertising with sizeable spends year after year.

“In addition, we invest a portion of the net sales revenue in training, coaching and development to employees.

“Overall, we’re pleased with how the business is going.

“Coca-Cola Amatil had good volume growth and increased earnings in Papua New Guinea in 2016 as a result of a great product range and some good cost management.

“So we’re happy to keep bringing millions of moments of happiness to customers and consumers in all of PNG, in 2017.”

Coca-Cola Amatil distributes non-alcoholic beverages through an extensive wholesale distribution network in Papua New Guinea.

“The initiatives planned and aligned with our partners expectations are yielding results,” he said.

