EVERY year, the government allocates K10 million for DSIP for every electorate.

Can you, the Sohe MP and Ijivitari MP of Northern, explain to us what have you two done in the past four years with that money K80 million DSIP?

Maybe you can tell us in your campaign and what is your plan for the next five years.

Please do that before Saturday.

John Lionel

Oro citizen

