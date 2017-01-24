Soheke: 203 contestants submit final bio-data

MOROBE electoral manager Simon Soheke said 203 candidates submitted their final bio-data to run for the 10 parliamentary seats in Morobe.

The highest number of forms were from candidates for Lae open (40) followed by the Finschhafen, Nawaeb and Tewae-Siassi seats.

Among the candidates were eight women. One each from Kabwum, Finschhafen, Markham, Nawaeb and Huon Gulf. And two in Lae will compete alongside the sitting MP Loujaya Kouza.

According to confirmed figures, there were eight nominees (bio-data forms) received for Morobe regional, eight for Bulolo, 11 for Markham, 14 for Kabwum, 17 for Menyamya, 19 for Huon Gulf, 24 for Tewae-Siassi, 29 for Nawaeb, 33 for Finschhafen and 40 for Lae.

Morobe electoral manager Simon Soheke told The National that the figure was likely to increase from Jan 23 to Feb 28. The closing date for lodging the bio-data (Form 29).

Soheke confirmed receiving Lae MP Loujaya Souza’s bio-data while the other nine MP’s including Governor Kelly Naru have yet to submit theirs.

“I am not too sure whether the other nine sitting MPs have already lodged their bio-data in Port Moresby’s head office or might submit to us later,” Soheke said.

“We still expect the figures to increase. There are many people still coming to the office to pick up Form 29.”

Soheke said the Morobe electoral office was also assisting candidates vying for their respective home provinces who resided in Lae.

“We receive their bio-data forms here, pack them in separate envelopes and send them to the headquarters for final formalities,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...