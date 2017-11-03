Sojitz, Datafix confident in touch finals

PORT Moresby Corporate Touch open men’s underdogs Sojitz Australia and open women’s side Datafix have an uphill battle against their opponents in the grand finals on Sunday.

Both teams will be making their maiden final appearnce against reigning champions Parapella (men’s) and On Track Tribes (women’s) who have appeared in several premiership deciders.

In the men’s game, Parapella will defend the crown while in the women’s, it’s up for grabs between the two teams as seven-time premiers Bank South Pacific is out of the finals race.

The On Track Tribes with experienced players Maria Alu, Grace Kouba, Peter sisters Keli and Bessie, would be a tough challenge.

Datafix, meanwhile have Marie Max Tu’u, Diane Vetu, Hannah Shana Tu’u and Karen Kou, who will control the flow with support from Kila Karara, Rachel Laing and Elizabeth Alova and daughter Connie to defend their line.

In the men’s game Parapella’s Francis Alu Poka, Ravu Ravu, and Junior Hoki are the players to watch as they are key to success.

Sojitz will rely on Norman Vavona, Charlie Rupa and Harry Kea to test the opposition to win the premiership for a second time.

In pool B open women’s division IFS Vewala will face Sojitz Australia and in the men’s game MPHS face Kupils Seven. Games start at 9.30am with ILS playing NMSA and Tribes taking on Datafix.

