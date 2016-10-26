Solar materials delivered to project sites

SOLAR-powered sea water desalination plants and equipment have been transported to project sites in Manus after Customs check.

Tom Anayabere, national project manager for the K13 million pilot project to install the plants in six small island communities in Manus, said the equipment were transported to the sites last week.

“The plants and equipment have arrived already in nine big shipping containers at Lorengau town.

“Last week, Customs officials inspected and made clearances.”

Anayabere said the project was being implemented strictly on schedules to avoid additional costs.

“This project is implemented on very tight schedule. We have to deliver this project by December whether we like it or not,” he said.

“That’s our target and to date, despite the remoteness of the island communities and the complication in logistics, we have made great progress. The plants and equipment are already delivered on site and engineers from contractors Sojitz Corporation are on the ground, laying the foundations and we are looking to a launching in December.”

The project is the first in the country and is being funded by the Japanese Government through the Pacific Community Environment Fund with K10 million and PNG Government with K3 million

