Solar panel theft ends in fight

POLICE says a fight broke out between two groups of villagers over the theft of a solar panel from the Telikom tower in Yangoru, East Sepik.

Police commander Superintendent Peter Philips said some men from a village near Mt Turu where the Telikom tower was located, had escaped from the Yangoru police station cells.

They were blamed by people from another village of stealing the panel, resulting in the fight.

He is waiting to be briefed by officers on the ground.

In a separate incident, Philips said officers had gone to Soli village to arrest those involved in the burning down of properties at Kinieneng and Yekimpole villages.

But the villagers at Kinieneng removed a bridge so that the officers could not reach the village.

Village councillor from Soli had earlier advised the police that the suspects wanted to surrender.

Philips said Soli villagers had burnt down properties in Kinieneng and Yekimpole villages after a girl from their village was allegedly raped by men from Kinieneng village last month.

“The 14-year old girl was returning to her village after school when she was allegedly raped. We have arrested the suspects who are attending their committal court cases before the Wewak District Court,” he said.

