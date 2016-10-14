Solar used in agriculture

SOLAR energy can be used to process agricultural produce with machines provided by Lae-based company Project Support Services.

Managing director Greg Denn said the machines allowed the use of solar power for agricultural processing and was a much better alternative to machines powered by fuel.

“When we first started developing this technology, many people said you couldn’t economically use solar power to run agricultural machines. We have proven that you can,” Denn said.

“We have sold diesel-powered agricultural machines for over 15 years and the weakest link is always the diesel engine which is expensive to run, difficult to maintain, prone to failure and is a dirty and noisy thing.”

The solar powered agro-processing machines include rice mills, hammer mills, cassava graters, coconut scrapers and corn threshers. The company recently sold its 100th solar machine in PNG.

