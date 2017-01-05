Soldiers arrest 13 poachers

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

PNG soldiers arrested 13 Indonesian poachers for illegally entrying Western on the PNG–Indonesian border, according to Morehead station manager Maninanzang Gantau.

He said the soldiers had intercepted the poachers last week on a dinghy on a small river that flowed into Torassi River. They are now receiving some form of punishment like cutting grass and general cleaning around the Weam border station,” Gantau said.

“They were supposed to be charged and detained by the police for illegal entry. But there are no police officers at Weam.

“So the soldiers are punishing them before releasing them.

“These poachers use this small river to avoid the PNG soldiers who are based further up the Torassi River at Weam border station.

“They have sneaked into the PNG side to hunt for deer on the Bula plains in the sanctioned Tonda wild life sanctuary. The much-sorted deer meat is in demand in the Indonesian border city of Merauke.”

Gantau said the soldiers had intercepted them after he had written to them to patrol the Bula plains to prevent these poachers from crossing over.

“I have also written to the captain of the Defence Force soldiers at Weam station to patrol the Torassi River after a confrontation between the Bula villagers and the poachers last month,” he said.

“The frustrated Bula villagers armed with knives, bows and arrows had chased the Indonesians on foot. The Indonesians escaped on motor bikes to the Torassi River.

“The poachers not only hunt. They also steal garden food.”

