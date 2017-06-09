Soldiers to arrive in Madang to reinforce security

By DOROTHY MARK

TWENTY soldiers will arrive in Madang tomorrow to reinforce the police security there for the elections.

Madang police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said that during the opening of a three-day second level training for returning officers and their assistants.

Singura said police security for each province would be managed by their regional commander so Madang, Morobe, Eastern Highlands and East and West Sepik would be under the Northern commander and Lae Metropolitan officer in-charge.

According to Singura, 628 police officers would be in Madang for polling and among them will be the MS15 police unit from Lae, 20 PNG Defence Force officers and 11 Correctional Services officers.

“The PNGDF officers will be divided into each polling areas to show their presence and give support,” Singura said.

He said the 38-man MS15 mobile team will be based in Basamuk to monitor Raicoast and Usino-Bundi, Bogia and Madang respectively.

Singura said security presence would be in the province for 30 days.

“We are still working on the number of police officers per polling team,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...