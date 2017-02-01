Soldiers attend dedication service

By ALPHONSE PORAU

SOLDIERS were told to put God first in their line of duty as they begin their work this year.

PNG Defence Force commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo gave that message during a dedication ceremony at the Sione Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby yesterday.

The instruction in the Defence White Paper 2016 and the Constitution was to put God first.

“My statement of intent in the last three years stressed my determination to place God first in all our endeavours throughout the force,” he said.

“It is important to acknowledge God’s wisdom and guidance in all that we have achieved.

“It is important that we put God first not as an organisation but as individuals with our family.

“When you align yourself to God every other thing will fall in place and you will find yourself confident to do your job.”

Toropo said spiritual wellbeing, discipline and fitness were core beliefs and important to the military. It would reflect the military’s image to the public.

“The confidence of the government in us, and the reputation that we protect, our spiritual wellbeing, discipline and fitness are all important components that make up the force,” he said.

“While it is rewarding to see the progress we made so far, our challenges remain huge. Therefore, despite limited resources and other challenges we face, it is our duty to give our best in what we do.”

