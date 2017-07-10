Soldiers with cash arrested

FIVE soldiers and a civilian were arrested by the Chimbu election joint security force in the Kundiawa counting centre yesterday.

Provincial police commander Superintendent David Seine Jr said security found K5,000 in cash in a hired vehicle they used.

The vehicle’s number plate was changed and the soldiers were armed as they tried to go into the Dickson’s Oval counting centre with a large amount of cash, he said.

“The joint security force arrested them up at the Kundiawa police cell, impounded the vehicle and the money is in police custody,” Seine said.

He said in another incident, a group of armed soldiers entered the counting venue at night and behaved suspiciously.

“These soldiers were not engaged in the security operations in Chimbu, they are not authorised to be here,” Seine said.

“We apprehended them, disarmed them and interrogated them,” he said.

