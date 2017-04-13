Soldiers dispose weapons surrendered in Hela

WEAPONS surrendered during an amnesty period in Hela were dumped into the sea in Lae last Saturday.

Four drums containing the weapons that were broken up were sunk into the Salamaua waters.

Representative from the Office of Security Coordination and Assessment from the Prime Minister’s Department Charlie Imbu said: “I thank you all for a successful completion of the first phase of Hela Operation and I thank the Joint Task Force commanders Lt Col John Manuai and Lt Col Michael Banda for making it possible. This is one of the most successful operations done through the Office of the National Security Coordination and Assessment.”

The second phase of the operation is to arrest people in possession of illegal firearms.

