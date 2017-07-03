Soldiers to retrieve boxes

SOLDIERS have been scheduled to move into the Kopiago local level government area in Hela today to remove ballot boxes held by some candidates and supporters, provincial police commander Michael Welly says.

Welly said people in Kopiago and candidates held the ballot boxes after six wards in Kopiago did not vote last week.

“The chopper company that was contracted by the Electoral Commission failed to insert polling teams in the six wards,” Welly said.

“The wards have not done their polling, so the people and their candidates held the ballot boxes and refused to give them to the extraction team.”

Meanwhile, returning officer Daniel Wasinak has called on the scrutineers of candidates camping at the counting venue at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium not to obstruct election officials but allow them to do their jobs freely.

Wasinak issued this call yesterday after scrutineers of candidates camping outside the stadium’s indoor complex premises, where ballot boxes were kept, allegedly swore at him and his officials as they were trying to prepare the hall for counting.

“I want an apology from the scrutineers of the 49 candidates who swore at me and my officers this (yesterday) afternoon,” Wasinak said.

“We do not deserve such treatment from them after our tireless efforts to ensure they get an elected leader.

“We were trying to get the tally board, tables, chairs and lightings sorted out when they hurled insults at us.

“If this kind of attitude persists from the scrutineers and supporters of candidates, we will delay counting.”

But scrutineers camping at the location told The National that they were suspicious of Wasinak and his officials entering the facility without an explanation so they had to shout at them to come out of the area where the ballot boxes were kept.

