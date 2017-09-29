Soldiers ‘suffering’ on the road

THE Papua New Guinea Defence Force, through its engineering battalion, is building the road from Madang to Baiyer through Jimi and Ramu River.

Currently the troops are on the project site without rations, allowances, fuel, etc.

The management have failed big time to address this problem.

It’s now five months, the project has stopped and the troops are suffering big time.

The engineering battalion commanders have to be balmed for not doing enough to support the troops. They must be replaced by a capable team that has a clear vision and the ability to deliver this project to the people of Simbai, Ramu, Jimi and Baiyer.

Wara Gogol

Madang

